Wyden Presses Trump's Ex-Accounting Firm On Tax Returns

By Theresa Schliep (May 24, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden pressed former President Donald Trump's erstwhile accounting firm — which has cast doubt on the reliability of reports on his finances — over the accuracy of his business's tax and financial reporting in a letter Tuesday. Accounting firm Mazars USA LLP should state whether it stands by tax returns it prepared for the Trump Organization after dropping the former president's business as a client, Wyden, D-Ore., said in the letter. Filings in New York state court earlier this year said the firm had dropped the Trump Organization as a client and indicated that statements detailing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS