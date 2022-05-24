Gordon & Rees Adds Veteran Litigator As Partner In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (May 24, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has added a partner to its Florham Park, New Jersey, office from Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, marking the 12th attorney to make the switch to the firm from Hawkins Parnell in the past three months. Roy F. Viola Jr. on Monday joined several Gordon & Rees practice groups, including environmental and toxic tort, product and general liability, construction, and commercial litigation. His addition comes on the heels of a 10-attorney litigation team led by Christopher Ege who departed Hawkins Parnell in March to join Gordon & Rees in its offices in Texas and San Francisco. Additionally,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS