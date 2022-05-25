Covington Adds FTC Tech Enforcer To DC Office

By Jack Rodgers (May 25, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT) -- The former deputy assistant director of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's technology enforcement division has jumped from the agency to join Covington & Burling LLP in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Ryan Quillian joins the firm as a partner in Covington's antitrust practice, after spending two years in his most-recent FTC role. He first joined the agency in 2014 as a staff attorney in the mergers IV division, according to his LinkedIn profile. Quillian's practice will focus on advising clients on antitrust issues, merger investigations, and other compliance-related counsel, the firm said in a news release. Anne Lee, who co-chairs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS