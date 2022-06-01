Calif. Order May Change Crypto Activity Registration

By Mark Kindelin, Katie Mills and Trace Schmeltz (June 1, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- On June 1, California regulators called for industry input on coming regulatory changes for digital asset, cryptocurrency and crypto-asset-related financial products and services in California.[1] Many digital asset platforms and service providers have been exempt from registration under the California Money Transmission Act, or MTA, pursuant to opinion letters published by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, or DFPI. Following a blockchain executive order issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on May 4 calling for updates to the state's blockchain and digital asset regulations to, among other moves, sync with federal rules, these developments may significantly change the framework of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS