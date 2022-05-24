Ga. Justice Keeps Seat On State High Court

By Rosie Manins (May 24, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda M. Colvin retained her seat Tuesday, according to preliminary results from statewide judicial elections. Justice Colvin had 68% of the vote as of 9 p.m., with 30% of precincts reporting, according to preliminary results from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. As of publication time, she was besting a solo practitioner from middle Georgia, Veronica Brinson. Justice Colvin was the only appellate judge to face a challenger during this election, in which just 11% of the Georgia trial and appellate court judges vying to keep their seats faced contested races. Justice Colvin, appointed to the state's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS