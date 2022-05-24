9th Circ. Won't Rehear Claims Handler's Reimbursement Fight

By Hope Patti (May 24, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday denied a claims handler's petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc of a decision forcing the handler to reimburse its insurer for costs incurred in connection with an underlying suit over a mismanaged car crash claim. The panel's order effectively rejected American Claims Management Inc.'s assertion that the district judge who granted summary judgment to Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. committed an ethical breach that affected the ruling, which was subsequently upheld by the appellate court. ACM filed its petition in April, asking the court "to ensure that an errant summary judgment ruling infected...

