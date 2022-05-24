Hill's Dog Food MDL Judge Tosses German Buyer's Suit

By Gina Kim (May 24, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has tossed a German woman's warranty breach claim under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act against Hill's Pet Nutrition over its recalled dog food that had high levels of vitamin D, finding her claim doesn't apply extraterritorially since she bought the food outside the United States. In an 11-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson tossed out customer Diana Anja Eichhorn-Burkhard's proposed class action against Hill's and its parent company, Colgate-Palmolive, finding there is no affirmative indication that the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act applies extraterritorially. The act's broad definition of "commerce," which extends private rights of actions for...

