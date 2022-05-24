Immigration Legal Collective Adds Trio Of Litigators

By Mike LaSusa (May 24, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A trio of experienced immigration litigators has formed a new law firm, Wasden Bless & Forney LLC, announcing Tuesday that the startup will join forces with a collective of firms pursuing class actions on behalf of noncitizen visa seekers and work permit holders. The new firm is headed by Jon Wasden and Geoff Forney, formerly of Wasden Banias LLC, and Jesse Bless, formerly of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. In a public video conference Tuesday, Wasden and Bless announced the new firm would join the IMMpact Litigation legal collective, alongside current members Kuck Baxter Immigration LLC, Joseph & Hall PC and...

