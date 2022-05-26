Houston Trial Firm AZA Loses 2 Name Partners To New Firm

By Michelle Casady (May 26, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Houston litigation boutique Ahmad Zavitsanos Anaipakos Alavi & Mensing PC has split, with two name partners leaving to form their own trial-focused firm, Alavi & Anaipakos PLLC. Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos announced their new firm, focused on intellectual property and commercial litigation trial work, on Tuesday. They brought with them seven attorneys whom they worked with at their former firm, known as AZA. The former AZA firm is currently using the name Ahmad Zavitsanos & Mensing, according to the firm's website. Alavi and Anaipakos told Law360 on Thursday that they have been friends since seventh grade and have talked about starting...

