River Transit Co. Angles For Win In Bridge Impact Suit

By Ganesh Setty (May 25, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A river transit company urged a Louisiana federal court to toss Starr Indemnity & Liability Co.'s suit demanding it pay for more than $2 million in losses after a Starr insured's vessel hit a bridge on the Mississippi River, arguing that the captain's own "navigational miscalculations" caused the accident. American River Transit Co. LLC, or ARTCO, noted in a memo supporting its motion for summary judgment Tuesday that though the barges its own vessel was towing similarly hit the Helena Bridge, more than 3 ½ hours elapsed before the incident involving Starr policyholder ACBL River Operations LLC's vessel took place. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS