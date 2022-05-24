Brazos Wants To Set Trial Date On ERCOT $1.9B Ch. 11 Claim

By Vince Sullivan (May 24, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt power provider Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. told a Texas judge Tuesday that it wants to set a date for a trial over the $1.9 billion claim asserted by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to resume even as mediation among the various parties is ongoing, saying it needs to move its case forward. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Louis Strubeck Jr. of O'Melveny & Myers LLP said the trial, which was suspended in March to shift to mediation, needs to be scheduled for resumption so it can quickly be picked back up if mediation does not work out....

