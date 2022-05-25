No Cause To Revive Atty's Defamation Suit, Del. Justices Told

By Rose Krebs (May 25, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an attorney accused of falsely branding another lawyer a racist because of his "white skin and Christian religion" told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday that a defamation suit filed by the subject of the comments shouldn't be revived. During an in-person oral argument, Rosemary Goodier's attorney Rodney A. Smolla argued that an email she sent to Bayard PA in August 2020 was protected speech under the First Amendment. In the email, Goodier called a lawsuit filed by Scott D. Cousins, a former director at Bayard, related to the debate over the retirement of a school team name and mascot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS