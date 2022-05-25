11th Circ. Ends Retailer's Antitrust Case Over Toy Kitchens

By Sam Reisman (May 25, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An online retailer and affiliated manufacturer failed to prove their antitrust case against a leading supplier of wooden play kitchens and its private equity parent company, the Eleventh Circuit has held, affirming a Florida judge's ruling. The court said in a published opinion on Tuesday that OJ Commerce LLC and Naomi Home Inc., both Florida companies owned and operated by Jacob Weiss, didn't show that Texas-based toy supplier KidKraft Inc. and New York-based private equity firm MidOcean Partners IV LP violated the Sherman Act. In 2016, KidKraft ended its agreement to sell products through OJ Commerce because the online retailer had...

