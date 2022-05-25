Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Ends Retailer's Antitrust Case Over Toy Kitchens

By Sam Reisman (May 25, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An online retailer and affiliated manufacturer failed to prove their antitrust case against a leading supplier of wooden play kitchens and its private equity parent company, the Eleventh Circuit has held, affirming a Florida judge's ruling.

The court said in a published opinion on Tuesday that OJ Commerce LLC and Naomi Home Inc., both Florida companies owned and operated by Jacob Weiss, didn't show that Texas-based toy supplier KidKraft Inc. and New York-based private equity firm MidOcean Partners IV LP violated the Sherman Act.

In 2016, KidKraft ended its agreement to sell products through OJ Commerce because the online retailer had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!