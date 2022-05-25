Danish Tax Agency Appeals Judgment Clearing Law Firm

By Todd Buell (May 25, 2022, 2:55 PM BST) -- The Danish tax agency is challenging a law firm's acquittal in the country's highest court, arguing that the lower court erred by not punishing the company for giving bad advice to a German bank that was handed a fine over the transaction. The Danish Tax Agency says the court got it wrong when it acquitted a law firm that advised a German bank in a fraud case and the agency is appealing to the country's Supreme Court. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images) According to a statement by the tax agency published on Tuesday, it objects to a decision by Denmark's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS