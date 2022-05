Gov't Approves Sale Of Chelsea FC Despite Sanctions

Law360, London (May 25, 2022, 3:41 PM BST) -- The British government has approved a buyout offer of £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) for Chelsea Football Club from a U.S. private equity financier, putting the soccer club on firm legal ground after its Russian oligarch owner was sanctioned.The government issued a license late on Tuesday for Todd Boehly and other investors to buy the team. The deal went through despite theon owner Roman Abramovich and otherconnected to the London team, which plays in the first tier of English football.Boehly leads the takeover consortium, which is backed by investment company Clearlake Capital Group L .P., Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss and Mark Walter, chief executive of Guggenheim Partners Nadine Dorries, the U.K. culture secretary, said Wednesday in a tweet that the government was satisfied that the license did not infringe on sanctions imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin insiders and billionaire oligarchs."Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner," Dorries said. "We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals."Under the deal, £2.5 billion will be used to buy shares in Chelsea, with proceeds deposited into a frozen U.K. bank account. The money will be donated to charities, according to a statement on Chelsea's website published this month.The remaining £1.75 billion will be used to invest in the club's assets, such as its Stamford Bridge stadium in west London and the club's charity, the Chelsea Foundation.Approval for the sale is still needed from the Portuguese government because Abramovich holds a Portuguese passport. But the Premier League, which runs the top tier of English football, gave its approval to the deal on Tuesday."The board has applied the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test to all prospective directors and undertaken the necessary due diligence," the league said in a statement on its website.The Department for Culture, Media and Sport was not available for further comment. Chelsea did not immediately respond to a request for comment and further information.Jim Ratcliffe — chief executive of U.K. chemicals giant Ineos — had previouslybid for the club after it faced severe financial restrictions due to the sanctions, saying it was a "British bidfor a British club."The U.K also hit a major Russian steel company with sanctions earlier this month as Abramovich is its largest private shareholder, saying its metals could be used in producingAbramovich also suffered a major hit in April when a court in the crown dependency of Jersey froze more thansuspected of being linked to him. Jersey police also executed search warrants at premises suspected of being linked to Abramovich the same day the asset freeze was announced.Before Russian troops invaded Ukraine, in December, Abramovichagainst publisher HarperCollins and journalist Catherine Belton over claims made by the former Financial Times Moscow correspondent in her book, "Putin's People." The book claimed that Abramovich bought Chelsea FC in 2003 for £150 million ($188 million at today's rates) on Putin's orders.--Additional reporting by Benjamin Horney, Najiyya Budaly and Silvia Martelli. Editing by Ed Harris.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.