Novartis Asks Again For Injunction Ahead Of MS Patent Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (May 25, 2022, 5:51 PM BST) -- Lawyers for pharma giant Novartis urged a U.K. appeals court on Wednesday to reverse a decision not to block Teva and other generic-drug makers from entering the market for a multiple sclerosis drug ahead of a patent trial in October. Novartis AG pushed the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision in April, which refused Novartis an interim injunction against the Israeli generic-drug maker and three other similar companies to prevent them from placing versions of a multiple sclerosis drug on the market while the companies await a trial. Charlotte May QC of 8 New Square, counsel for Novartis, told the court "it...

