British Air Force Staffers Fight US State Immunity Bid

By Adele Redmond (May 25, 2022, 7:18 PM BST) -- Two British former staffers for the U.S. Air Force told the Employment Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday that the American government cannot use state immunity to dodge their discrimination claims because their work was too routine to count as an exercise of sovereign authority. Anthea Webster, who managed U.S. military records, and Caroline Wright, a firefighter, argued before the tribunal that a 2019 decision that bars their claims from being heard in the U.K. wrongly focused on their employment for the U.S. military at Royal Air Force bases in Britain, rather than their specific duties. The U.S. says their employment was "inherently...

