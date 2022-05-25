Feds Tell Justices Not To Wade Into Anthem Drug Price Case

By Abby Wargo (May 25, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear policyholders' challenge to the dismissal of their proposed class action accusing Anthem Inc. and Express Scripts Inc. of violating federal benefits law by overcharging for prescriptions, saying the case isn't worth the justices' time. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed an amicus brief Tuesday arguing that the suit was a bad candidate for review by the nation's highest court. She asked the court to deny a June petition for certiorari from policyholders who lost their case at the Second Circuit. "The decision of the court of appeals does not conflict...

