Settlement Leads Insurer To Drop Suit Against W.Va. Hospital

By Josh Liberatore (May 25, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- RSUI Indemnity Co. dropped a lawsuit seeking to avoid indemnifying a hospital system for certain claims in a sexual abuse class action, telling a West Virginia federal court that a settlement reached in the class action ended the coverage dispute. In a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice Tuesday, RSUI said CAMC Health System Inc., the parent company of Charleston Area Medical Center, reached a $5 million settlement to resolve all outstanding claims between the hospital and female patients who had colonoscopies that were performed by a doctor convicted of sexually abusing a patient. CAMC and the female patients reached a...

