Gov't Doesn't Have To Let Workers Use Tribunals, Court Says

By Silvia Martelli (May 25, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- The U.K. government was entitled not to implement a law that would allow its workers to bring claims for unfair dismissal, a court ruled on Wednesday, rejecting a challenge from a medical trade union. Judge Charles Bourne dismissed the British Medical Association's High Court challenge for judicial review, finding that Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, was entitled to establish that it was premature to fully implement section 192 of the Employment Rights Act 1996. The minister has the power to appoint a day for when provisions become effective, the judgment says. The mechanism sometimes results in provisions never being brought into...

