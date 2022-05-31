London Nightclub Wants Indemnity After £3M Loss In Blaze

By Joel Poultney (May 31, 2022, 10:52 AM BST) -- The owner of an exclusive London nightclub has blamed a fire at a Christmas party on contractors for allegedly damaging fairy lights when installing them, saying the venue is owed more than £3 million ($3.8 million) for material damages and business interruption. Cirque Le Soir, a West End nightclub famed for "VIP clientele" according to its website, has told the High Court that its "handyman" contractors damaged the lights when stapling them to a wall. This negligence caused a fire in 2015 and the club to close for four months, the lawsuit said. Lawyers for the nightclub said the handyman business,...

