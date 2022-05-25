Oil Co. Says Slovakia Owes $2.1B In Drilling Dispute

By Caroline Simson (May 25, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A U.S. oil and gas company is claiming to be owed more than $2.1 billion after the nation of Slovakia allegedly changed the rules surrounding drilling projects and began requiring lengthy environmental reviews under pressure from local protestors, according to documents made public on Tuesday. Discovery Global LLC accused Slovakia, in an October 2021 request for arbitration filed with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, of effectively blocking it from taking on drilling projects in the country, despite having been granted permission to do so. The company claims that Slovak police did nothing to prevent the protestors from physically...

