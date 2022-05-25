UCLA Reports 'Gross' Injustices With 'Dedicated Dockets'

By Alyssa Aquino (May 25, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy urged the Biden administration to put guardrails on a streamlined asylum process for migrant families, saying Wednesday that less than 1% of families ushered through Los Angeles' "Dedicated Dockets" have successfully secured asylum. The Biden administration had created the system in an effort to streamline the yearslong asylum processing system for thousands of migrant families at the southwestern border and vowed that it wouldn't sacrifice fairness for speed. But after interviewing families placed into the L.A. Immigration Court's Dedicated Dockets and examining data compiled by Syracuse University's research organization, the center determined that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS