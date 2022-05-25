EPA Acts To Block Alaska's Controversial Pebble Mine

By Clark Mindock (May 25, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The controversial Pebble mine planned for Alaska's Bristol Bay was dealt a potentially lethal blow on Wednesday when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed limiting all discharges from the project. The EPA announced that it would be opening a public review and comment period for the proposed determination that under the Clean Water Act, waters in Southwest Alaska can't be used as disposal sites for dredged or fill material associated with the mine. The decision marks a potentially significant victory for tribes, environmental groups and fishing interests that have for years fought the copper-gold-molybdenum mine and its potential to expand the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS