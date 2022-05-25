Cannabis Co. Sues Business Partner Over Lost License

By Mike Curley (May 25, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Cannabis cultivator Original Balboa Caregivers Inc. is suing an investment company it had partnered with, saying that the investment company's officers used Original Balboa's assets for their own ends, leading to it losing its license to cultivate and distribute cannabis. In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Court on Friday, Original Balboa said that it was approached by officers of SSL Investments LLC and 9419 Mason Partners LLC and entered into an agreement to move its operations to the Mason Partners property. According to the complaint, the initial agreement that Original Balboa signed onto would have it retain 60% of...

