Blank Rome Adds Finance, Deals Partner In Chicago Office

By McCord Pagan (May 27, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has added as partner a finance and transactions attorney to its Chicago office who has experience advising financial institutions and large companies. Cynde H. Munzer, who arrived from Dykema Gossett PLLC on May 23, joins Blank Rome's finance, restructuring and bankruptcy group and said she moved to the firm given its core focus on its finance practice since its founding. "They place such emphasis on the growth of that practice through the years, and for me, where so many of my clients are in the financial services area, that was very attractive to me," Munzer told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS