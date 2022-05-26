Baker Donelson Boosts Atlanta Office With Ex-MagMutual Atty

By Emily Sides (May 26, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has added an of counsel attorney to its corporate group in Atlanta whose background includes experience as general counsel for two insurance industry players. The firm announced Wednesday that William W. Fagan III has joined the firm's corporate practice, which has 65 attorneys, after he most recently served as vice president of claims counsel for mutual insurance company MagMutual LLC. Before his time at MagMutual, Fagan was general counsel for risk management and insurance brokerage firm Sterling Seacrest Partners Inc. Fagan advises business owners and other clients on mergers, acquisitions and other transactions, regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS