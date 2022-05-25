Andreessen Horowitz Unveils $4.5B Crypto, Web3 Fund

By McCord Pagan (May 25, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said Wednesday it raised $4.5 billion for its latest crypto and Web3-focused fund, remarking it believes this moment is a "golden era" for the sector. The Silicon Valley, California-based firm, also known as a16z, said in a statement that $1.5 billion of the total raised for its fourth crypto fund will be used for seed investments and $3 billion for venture investments. The firm has now raised more than $7.6 billion for its crypto and Web3 funds, it added. "We think we are now entering the golden era of Web3. Programmable blockchains are sufficiently advanced, and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS