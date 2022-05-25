Mishcon Prevails Over Developer's Negligence Suit Over £48M Flats

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 25, 2022, 7:29 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Wednesday that Mishcon de Reya was not negligent when it advised a property investor to build around an existing tenant in a £48 million ($60 million) luxury flat deal, concluding that the firm had given the kind of preliminary guidance the developer sought. High Court Judge Jonathan Richards dismissed the claim by Aurium Real Estate London Ultra Prime Ltd. that Mishcon's negligent advice caused it to lose the entirety of a £48 million investment in a development near Kensington Gardens, an upmarket area in west London. The judge shot down Aurium's argument that Mishcon was "banal in its...

