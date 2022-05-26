Tips For Employers Preparing For Del. Family Leave Law

By Michael Truncellito and Monica Simmons (May 26, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- On the heels of Maryland's own legislation, Delaware recently became the 11th state to guarantee paid parental, medical and military leave for private sector workers. Employers have time to prepare, as employees will not be able to utilize the paid leave benefits until Jan. 1, 2026. The newly enacted Healthy Delaware Families Act requires covered employers to provide eligible employees with up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave and up to six weeks of paid medical or military leave. The six weeks of paid medical leave may be used for the eligible employee's own serious health condition or the serious...

