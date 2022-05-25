Smuckers Sued Over Jif® Peanut Butter Salmonella Outbreak

By Gina Kim (May 25, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers who bought certain Smucker's brand Jif peanut butters that were recalled last week amid a salmonella outbreak filed a negligence suit in Kentucky federal court Wednesday, stating the company failed to warn the public about the tainted products, but continued to sell them anyway. The J.M. Smucker Co. was hit with a proposed class action in Kentucky federal court Wednesday by consumers relating to a salmonella outbreak purportedly tied to its Jif peanut butter products. (Court Documents) In a 36-page complaint, customer John Kraljevich, who bought a tainted Jif peanut butter product in South Carolina that was among...

