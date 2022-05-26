EisnerAmper Dodges Claims It Abetted $789M Ponzi, For Now

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 26, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Auditing firm EisnerAmper LLP has escaped a lawsuit claiming that it rubber-stamped its reviews of Direct Lending Income Fund LP's books and thus enabled an alleged $789 million Ponzi scheme, though the federal judge overseeing the matter allowed investors in the limited partnership to rewrite their claims. In an order filed Wednesday in federal court in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed claims brought against EisnerAmper by over 130 plaintiffs who claim that they collectively invested more than $103 million in Direct Lending Income Fund, a limited partnership run by Direct Lending Investments LLC and its owner Brendan...

