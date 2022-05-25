US Launches 2nd Trade Pact Case Over Canada's Dairy Rules

By Alyssa Aquino (May 25, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Canada has yet to ease its grip on dairy imports despite a panel convened under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement criticizing its curbs on U.S. products, the U.S. said Wednesday in its second complaint under the North American trade pact. The U.S. sought dispute settlement consultations over the changes that Canada made to its tariff-rate quota system in the wake of a December ruling faulting Canada's quota administration as too restrictive. But instead of loosening the import curbs, Canada has broadened them and moved further away from compliance with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the U.S. said. "I am deeply troubled by Canada's decision to...

