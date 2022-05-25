3rd Circ. Won't Reopen Ex-USPS Worker's Religious Bias Suit

By Vin Gurrieri (May 25, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Christian former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier wasn't illegally discriminated against when he was disciplined for missing work on the Sabbath because his absence placed an unfair burden on his employer and colleagues, a split Third Circuit ruled Wednesday. In a precedential decision, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl's April 2021 award of summary judgment to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over religious discrimination claims by Gerald Groff, a former postal carrier. Groff describes himself in court filings as an evangelical Christian and a believer that Sundays are meant for worship and rest. The Third Circuit ruled...

