Fed. Judge Tosses Gun Industry Suit Over NY Liability Law

By Brandon Lowrey (May 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A federal judge upheld a New York law that permits lawsuits against gun manufacturers that cause public harm, rejecting firearm-industry efforts to halt the law on Wednesday following one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. A group of gun manufacturers and sellers had challenged the law, which passed last year, saying it was unconstitutional and clashed with the industry's broad federal protections from liability for gun violence. But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino ruled that those protections do not extend to members of the gun industry who break state or federal laws regulating the manufacturing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS