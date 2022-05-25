Pa. Justices Will Weigh Combining COVID Suits In Pittsburgh

By Matthew Santoni (May 25, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will weigh whether all past and future cases seeking pandemic coverage from Erie Insurance Exchange can be coordinated in the courtroom of one Allegheny County judge, who just happened to be one of a few in the state to rule in favor of granting coverage. Pennsylvania's justices agreed on Wednesday to take up an appeal from businesses, led by attorneys for a Pittsburgh restaurant, over whether Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Ward had the power under state rules to automatically have any new cases filed against Erie in other counties' courts transferred to...

