Arnold & Porter Stuck In Sanctions Scuffle Despite Endo's Exit

By Jeff Overley (May 25, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter must face a multimillion-dollar sanctions bid for allegedly obstructing New York opioid litigation even though its former client Endo Pharmaceuticals exited the case with a $50 million settlement, an Empire State judge ruled Wednesday. Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo kept alive the request for $4.2 million in sanctions — sought by the New York attorney general and two Long Island counties — after delving through decades of precedent to decipher a disputed section of the New York Codes, Rules and Regulations. At issue in Wednesday's ruling was whether an action is still "before the court." Justice...

