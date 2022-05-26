Pa. Insurance Chief Wants To Consolidate Rate Challenges

By Matthew Santoni (May 26, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Insurance Department asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday to consolidate several states' suits challenging rate hikes for a troubled insurer, arguing that separate suits could pit customers in one state against those in another for the insurer's limited assets. Facing lawsuits from insurance commissioners in Iowa, New Jersey and North Dakota, counsel for acting Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that an injunction in any one state blocking higher rates for policyholders of Senior Health Insurance Company of Pennsylvania, or SHIP, would shift the burden onto customers in other states. "SHIP's assets are already insufficient for...

