FCC Extends Rate Rule Waiver For Rural Health Care Facilities

By Donald Morrison (May 27, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has extended a waiver for recently established rules on setting telecommunications rates for rural health care providers while the agency develops a more reliable rate-determination system. The waiver, extended Wednesday by the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau, was first granted in 2021, after significant anomalies were discovered as a database of median rural rates for each state was developed. "We issue this extension to ensure that telecommunications service providers nationwide will receive sufficient [Telecommunications] Program support for funding year 2023 while the commission develops a reliable, predictable and effective rate determination mechanism," FCC Wireline Competition Bureau Chief Trent...

