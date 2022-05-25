Ill. Court Trims Ex-Cannabis Worker's Mold Retaliation Suit

By Lauraann Wood (May 25, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A former PharmaCann worker who says he was fired for raising concerns over moldy cannabis plants can continue pursuing his common-law retaliation claim against the company, but his whistleblower claim is too legally deficient to proceed, an Illinois state judge said Wednesday. Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Otto said he dismissed former PharmaCann employee William Sanford's retaliatory discharge claim under the Illinois Whistleblower Act because he couldn't find an allegation in the complaint demonstrating that Sanford's refusal to stop reporting his concerns when he did would have resulted in the company committing a state or federal violation. Sanford's common-law retaliation claim...

