ABA Isn't Giving Up On Diversity Efforts By Ending CLE Rule

By Tiffani Lee (May 26, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- On April 5, the American Bar Association Board of Governors adopted a new ABA diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policy that eliminated its diversity requirements for continuing legal education. However, in practice, it is likely the ABA will continue to ensure that its continuing legal education programming and panels reflect its commitment to diversity. The new CLE policy provides in pertinent part: The ABA supports proactive measures to ensure that individuals from all backgrounds are afforded fair opportunities to participate in CLE programs. All CLE programs sponsored or co-sponsored by the ABA will meet the objectives of Goal III to eliminate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS