​​​​​​​Fla. Firm's Former Bookkeeper Charged With Embezzling $3M

By Nick Muscavage (May 25, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A former bookkeeper at a law firm in Boca Raton, Florida, was charged with wire fraud after allegedly embezzling more than $3 million from the firm, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced Wednesday. Janet Lee Blissitt, 66, of Margate, Florida, was charged with one count of wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. She was arrested Wednesday morning and released on a $150,000 bond. As a bookkeeper and assistant at the law firm, Blissitt had access to several of the firm's business bank accounts, including its client trust accounts. Over the course of five months,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS