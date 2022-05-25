Fla. Court Questions Ability To Rule On Church Property

By Nathan Hale (May 25, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Conflicting evidence precluded a lower court from granting a judgment in a property dispute to a party that the Church of the Nazarene claims is a subordinate, a Florida state appeals court said Wednesday, ordering further review of whether the case involves ecclesiastical issues outside the courts' purview. In the underlying suit, Iglesia Del Nazareno Belen Inc. and another entity established by the pastor of the West Palm Beach-based church claim that the District Advisory Board of the Southern Florida District of the Church of the Nazarene Inc. and its then-president, Brian Wilson, took steps to fraudulently replace Iglesia's board and...

