11th Circ. Won't Revive Optometry Clinic's Virus Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (May 26, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a Florida optometry clinic's COVID-19 insurance suit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., finding that the virus did not cause the direct physical loss required to trigger coverage. The court previously found in similar suits that insurance coverage for business losses isn't triggered unless an event physically altered the property, the panel said. If a surface just needs cleaning, that doesn't qualify as a physical loss under Florida law, according to an unpublished opinion issued Wednesday. State Farm owes no pandemic-related coverage to a Florida optometry clinic, the Eleventh Circuit ruled, saying the...

