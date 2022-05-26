The Term: Supreme Court Limits Ineffective Counsel Claims

Law360 (May 26, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has long held that ineffective assistance of counsel gives rise to a Sixth Amendment claim, but what happens when the lawyers tasked with making such a claim are themselves ineffective? Law360's The Term explores how Monday's ruling in Shinn v. Ramirez will make it difficult to do anything about that. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. The hosts dive deep into...

