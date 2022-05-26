Exploring Calif. Wildfire Insurance's Legislative Landscape

By Jan Larson and Jenna Conwisar (May 26, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- In California, warmer temperatures and longer days mean wildfire season is fast approaching. This year, Californians are already on edge with unprecedented water restrictions intended to prevent Southern California from running out of water before the summer ends.[1] Thanks to these alarmingly dry conditions caused by the worst megadrought in at least 1,200 years, the 2022 wildfire season has the potential to be fraught with exceptional peril for residents.[2] Insurance providers have been facing off with state regulators over how to keep California homeowners and business owners protected while keeping insurers financially viable.[3] The result has been lower limits and dramatically...

