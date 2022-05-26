Marathon Says Oil Co. Still Owes $10.5M On Leases

By Clark Mindock (May 26, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Marathon Oil Co. is seeking a $10.5 million payment from ShenHai LLC that it says it's owed after the company took over responsibility for a stake in a deep-water oil field in the Gulf of Mexico but didn't completely pay for it. Marathon on Wednesday sued the company in Texas federal court over the $10.5 million, which it said is due after ShenHai took over interest in certain outer continental shelf leases known as the Shenandoah Prospect from a company that had earlier purchased that interest from Marathon. After that interest was resold, Marathon said the owners of the Shenandoah Prospect...

