Startup Wants Illumina Trade Secret Suit Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (May 26, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley-based cancer diagnostics startup Guardant said that a Delaware federal judge should toss gene sequencing company Illumina's lawsuit alleging trade secret theft, saying Illumina was just trying to suppress competition and ruin a competitor's business. Guardant — along with co-CEOs Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli Talasaz, who had both previously worked at Illumina — on Wednesday moved for dismissal of the March complaint. The defendants called the suit "a brazen attempt … to put its chief rival out of business and stifle competition in the market for life-saving cancer technologies." The lawsuit is a "sham," according to the defendants, who added...

