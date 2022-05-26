Google Probed In UK Over Potential Abuse Of Ad Tech

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 26, 2022, 10:56 AM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday it has launched a second investigation into possible manipulation by Google of its digital advertising platform, probing whether the tech giant has distorted competition by limiting key features of the platform for rivals. Google could have abused its strong position in digital advertising to give preference to its own goods and services, the competition watchdog has said. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The Competition and Markets Authority said that Google has a strong position in the digital advertising sector as the largest service provider. But the company could have abused this advantage to give preference to its own goods...

