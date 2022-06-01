Logistics Co. Hits Back In Dior Cosmetic Product Heist

By Joel Poultney (May 31, 2022, 4:00 PM BST) -- A logistics and warehouse company has said it is not liable for the 2019 theft of more than 50,000 Christian Dior cosmetic products, arguing that the contract it penned with the retail giant did not cover the circumstances of the robbery. GXO Logistics Services UK Ltd. said in a May 25 defense in the High Court, which has recently been made public, that the contract Dior relied on to blame the company for the approximately £855,800 ($1.14 million) worth of stolen goods did not protect their transportation. The defense added that the contract did not cover the conditions that led to the...

